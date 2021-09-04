Madhya Pradesh: Mahila Congress protest against fuel, gas price rise

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress protested against the increase in the rates of the petrol-diesel, gas cylinders and other things at the Rajwada Chowk on Friday.

The protest was led by president of Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress Archana Jaiswal. Over 30 members of the party gathered near the Devi Ahilya Bai’s idol situated at the Rajwada Chowk. They raised slogans against the BJP government in the state and against the prime minister Narendra Modi.

The protestors also lit a small stove at the protest site. The protesters also roamed around the garden in front of the Rajwada putting a small gas cylinder on the head of one of the protestors.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 02:04 AM IST