Madhya Pradesh: Maharashtrians welcome mahalaxmi at home

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Maharashtrian families welcomed Mahalaxmi by installing idols at home with reverence and devotion on muhurta of Anuradha Nakshatra, on Sunday.

Prakash Kshirsagar said that Mahalaxmi is also known as Jyeshtha Gauri and Kanishtha Gauri. According to the religious belief she comes to her maternal home in the month of Bhadrapada. Installation is done day-1 and on day-2 she is worshiped as per tradition. Mahalaxmi is offered naivedya of sixteen dishes. They are ritually immersed in the evening on day-3.

Family gather and worship Mahalaxmi at the installation site. It is believed that during this time the wishes sought from Mahalaxmi are fulfilled. It is also believed that if unmarried young men and women immerse the goddess, then their marriage takes place soon. Mahalaxmi has been installed in the families of Shobhana Bhalerao, Suresh Bhalerao, Gauri Dixit, Shyam Dixit and Manish Raverkar here.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 12:44 AM IST