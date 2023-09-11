Madhya Pradesh: Lyness Club Honours Ex-soldiers, Their Families In Guna

FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a gracious acknowledgement of their sacrifices to the nation, ex-soldiers of World War II and family members of valiant warriors were felicitated by three units of Lyness Clubs- Guna City, Guna Shakti and Smart Women- on Monday. The event was organised as a part of the club’s service week.

The family members of those who sacrificed their lives were honoured at the function. Nutrition packets (ration) were distributed among them. Treasurer Seema Palia also distributed bed sheets and medicines to the elderly.

District Sainik Welfare Officer Retired Captain SP Srivastava and District Sainik Welfare Convenor Retired Captain Mahavir Singh Sisodia jointly briefed them about the financial assistance provided by the government to the families of the martyrs.

Provincial president Anjana Singhal expressed her deep and sincere gratitude to the families of martyrs. Provincial secretary Beena Aggarwal was also present. Club members Bindu Shastri, Richa Sood, Sarita Saxena, NeelimaTatke, and Amanjyot Chhabra who are working as teachers were also honoured.

President Pooja Jain, Usha Vijayvargiya, Riya Krishnani and secretaries Neha Aggarwal, and Anantha Bansal were also present.