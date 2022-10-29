Madhya Pradesh: Lumpy virus outbreak in Gandhwani villages

FPNS

GANDHWANI (DHAR): The surging number of lumpy skin disease infection among the cattle in Gandhwani region of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, led the government to assume the lack of awareness as its reason. According to Gandhwani tehsildar Rajesh Kochle, this disease is rapidly spreading among the villages of the area. At the same time, farmers need to be informed about its vaccination and precautionary measures.

He added that the cattle rearers of Vasli village in Kosdana panchayat of Gandhwani have informed that more than a dozen animals have died in the village due to this virus. On the other hand, few cattle are still badly sick and are in need of treatment. In this regard, a team of the veterinary department has been instructed to visit the village infected with the virus. Where the conditions are worse, a team will reach shortly.