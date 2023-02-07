Madhya Pradesh: Loudspeakers, DJ banned in Itarsi in view of school examinations

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming examinations of high school students, a complete ban has been put on the use of loudspeakers and DJ throughout Itarsi.

Itarsi SDM Madan Singh Raghuvanshi stated in the order that the decision has been taken in view of the upcoming examination in schools.

"It has come to the notice that for marriage and other programs, DJ is being used extensively till late at night. Also, the yearly examinations of higher school students have been announced. In view of the situation, the ban on the use of loudspeakers and DJ seems necessary," the statement read.

Ban on loudspeakers in Itarsi

Although the normal loudspeakers will be allowed in the Itarsi for two hours in case of due permission, the order said.

"A complete ban is being implemented for the use of loudspeakers in Itarsi. Heavy sound systems, especially DJ won't be allowed in any hotel, marriage garden or organisation. Only in case of necessities, heavy sound systems will be allowed for the duration of two hours, but only with due permission," the statement further read.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: MLA Sharma flags off Vikas Yatra in Narmadapuram

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)