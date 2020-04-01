Madhya Pradesh: Lone pujari performs rituals at Shri Kalika Mata temple in Ratlam

Ratlam: Probably this is for the first time in the history of famous Shri Kalika Mata Mandir here that on the occasion of Maha Ashtmi of Chaitra Navratri only one Pujari performed the ritual. Shri Kalika Mata Mandir here has a huge following where on the occasion Maha Ashtami thousands of devotee gather to perform rituals.

This temple was founded by the ex-ruler of Ratlam. Pujari of the very old Shri Kalika Mata Temple Hemant said that barring this year since it’s came into existence on the day of Maha Ashtami large queues were seen from the early morning till late night of the devotees for the Darshan and rituals. He also said that during Navratri this year all the days “Pat’ of temple remained closed and today also he performed Puja inside the closed temple in the morning.

Diesel shed employees invent pedal operated hand wash dispenser

A diesel shed employees in Ratlam proved that necessity is the mother of innovation when today they launched a pedal operated hand wash and water dispenser to check the spreading of Covid-19. According to railway information diesel shed Ratlam has made a pedal operated hand wash and water dispenser which can be operated without using hands. It is claimed that this machine will prevent the spreading of Covid-19 as it can be use with foot.