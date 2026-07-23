Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Widens Net Around Power Official | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta has intensified its investigation into alleged disproportionate assets of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Additional Chief Engineer Shivram Semil following searches at his premises and other locations on July 21.

Investigators have identified multiple bank accounts held by Semil and his family members, including his salary and recurring deposit accounts, his wife Rambeti Semil's savings account, son Saurabh Semil's three bank accounts and daughter-in-law Sunita Semil's account. They also found two fixed deposits in Saurabh Semil's name at a bank in Pithampur.

The probe further uncovered six bank accounts linked to firms, Shubham Electrical and Cornish Powerzone, in Pithampur, with a combined balance of Rs 62.89 lakh. The Lokayukta has informed the concerned department about the alleged offence.

A report from the Morena search team listed movable assets worth Rs 7.51 lakh at a residence there, while the house was valued at about Rs 50 lakh. The investigation also found that Semil allegedly purchased a 20x40-ft plot and about 1.25 bigha of agricultural land in Morena. Registration documents for the properties are being obtained.

The investigating officer has sought Semil's service records from the power distribution company and income tax return details of Semil and his family from the Income Tax Department.

The Lokayukta has frozen the bank accounts of Semil, his family members and the related firms. It has also approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for details of any investments in shares or mutual funds.

According to the Lokayukta, a preliminary assessment indicates that Semil and his family spent around Rs 17.12 crore on movable and immovable assets. The investigation is continuing.