Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta sleuths trap government official accepting bribe

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Lokayukta cops trapped Bhaurasa Municipal Council accountant Hariom Kachhole accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe from applicant Manish Yadav for withdrawing water supply bill on Monday. Yadav supplied water from his tube well worth Rs 2,22,360 charging Rs 50 per tanker.

The accountant demanded 40% of the total amount from him and Rs 40,000 for issuing a payment of Rs 1 lakh after which Yadav lodged a complaint with SP Ujjain Shailendra Singh Chouhan. A police team was constituted immediately and inspector Rajendra Verma caught the accused red-handed.

"He was caught while accepting the final instalment of Rs 20,000 of the Rs 40,00 bribe he had demanded. Kachhole has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act," Chouhan said.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:20 PM IST