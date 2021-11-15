Madhya Pradesh: Local leader demands action against Salman Khurshid, demand to book the leader

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Amid a row over comparison of Hindutva with terror group ISIS in the latest book by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, his own party leader from Sailana village in Ratlam district submitted an application demanding that he been booked Khurshid for his remarks.

After a row erupted, Khurshid on Saturday clarified that he has said they are similar, not the same. The ex-union minister said that the enemies of Hinduism are those who are trying to defame the religion.

Meanwhile, itís too late as his own party leaders either distance themselves from him or demanding police to book him for an allegedly objectionable content in his new book.

Local former Congress president Rajendra Mehta on Sunday submitted an application to Sailana police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Kanesh to book Khurshid.

Mehta told in his letter that he is a cadre base and worker of Congress and being a Jain follower of Hindu religion, I am opposing Khurshid's remarks.

The letter states that Salman Khurshid recently got his book Sunrise over Ayodhya released. In the book within a chapter titled Saffron Sky, Hinduism was compared with the Nigerian terrorist organization Boko Haram and terrorist organization ISIS, whereas Hindu religion is a peace loving religion and Hindutva is way of life.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: CM announces Rs 5Lakh award for tribal artistes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 01:11 AM IST