Madhya Pradesh: Local lass from Dhar selected for Miss India International contest

Dhar: Divya Mukati, a final year B.Com student from Dhar town of Madhya Pradesh has been selected for Miss India International Contest. Contest will be held in Colombo next year and ahead of this, she will undergo three-day training at Goa in the first week of November.

Born on November 14, 2001, Divya who was crowned Miss Dhar in 2019 sharing her journey with Free Press said she had applied online for the Miss India International recently and received an email regarding her selection.

Divya informed that more than 25,000 participants had applied for the contest online across the country and only 30 girls were selected for the contest.

The finale of this competition would be in February next year in Colombo, she added. She has worked in a TV serial too and her father has always supported her and her dreams of making big in the glamour world, she said. Divya said that she is preparing for the contest and is positive about getting good results.