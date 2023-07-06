Madhya Pradesh: Loan Recovery Agent Robbed Of Rs 1.38L In Cash; 1 Nabbed

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A collection agent of a private finance company was robbed by three unidentified men near Lunhera Banjari village, under Dharampuri police station limits in Dhar district, late Tuesday night, the police said. Victim Lavkush, son of Dashrath, a resident of Khargone district, managed to nab one of the accused with the help of villagers, while two others fled the spot with the bag containing Rs 1.38 lakh in cash, a loan collection machine, and some documents.

Complainant Lavkush in his complaint informed that he is working as a collection agent with a private finance company. On Tuesday night, when he was heading towards Bykheda from Banjari village on his motorcycle, three unidentified men approached him and told him that his motorcycle’s side stand is open. As soon as Lavkush looked down, the accused trio snatched his bag containing the recovery amount. Meanwhile, the accused pushed him to the ground. However, Lavkush did not give up on the miscreants and chased them towards Lunhaira. He also called villagers for help and they got success to nab one of the accused who was identified as Tikam Bundela. Later, the villager handed him over to Dial 100 team. Based on information provided by Tikam, police began a search for two other accused involved in the case.

According to station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav, Dial 100 team had come to the police station with the complainant and a miscreant. Police registered a case in the matter and began an investigation. A team has been formed to search for other two miscreants who will be behind bars soon.

