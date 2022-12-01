Madhya Pradesh: Loading vehicle injures three youths in Ujjain

Picture for representation | File

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths who were on their way to attend a wedding on a bike were hit from behind by a loading vehicle. After the collision, all three fell on the road. They were admitted to the hospital. The condition of two of them is not good. Gopal Baghel, a 23-year-old resident of Khatikhedi, had come to Ujjain on a bike to attend a wedding with his companions Sandeep and Yogesh, who live in Dewas. These people were getting down from Panwasa over-bridge. Meanwhile, a loading vehicle (MP39 G 1945) came from behind and hit them.

After the accident, all three fell on the road. Gopal’s brother-in-law Nitesh Parmar, who was walking along with him, picked him up and took him to hospital. Gopal was admitted to the district hospital, where he said that when he was coming to attend the wedding with two friends, the loading vehicle hit them from behind.

Similarly, Gopalpura resident Sudhir, son of Mohanlal Rathore was injured in a road accident on Tuesday evening under the Zero Point over-bridge. He was going to the railway station by bike to pick up his mother. During this, another biker who came from the front first hit an auto-rickshaw and later Sudhir’s bike. Injured Sudhir has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.