Indore: Housemaid gets BPL card at doorstep

Indore Collector Office | Prashanth

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A change in the work culture at the collector office was seen on Tuesday when Babita, who lives in Prakash Ka Bagicha, got her BPL card at her doorstep.

In the last Jansunvai, Babita had informed collector Ilaya Raja T that she lives in a rented house and earns her living by working as housemaid. He has two children. The collector had instructed the sub-divisional officer (Revenue) Anshul Khare to take appropriate action. Khare promptly sent patwari Rameshwar Gupta to the house of the applicant and received the investigation report, and on the same day passed an order to add her name to the BPL card list, and the card was issued and handed over to her at her doorstep.