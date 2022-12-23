Madhya Pradesh: Listed arms smuggler held with firearms in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police have arrested a listed criminal engaged in arms smuggling and recovered three country-made pistols, eight 12 bore country-made revolvers, and 17 live rounds from his possession. Addressing media persons, SP Deepak Kumar Shukla said they received a tip off that a bike-borne man heading towards Umrathi from Varla was transporting firearms.

Police immediately rushed to the spot and intercepted the man. During the search, firms and live cartridges were recovered from his bag. The accused has been identified as Gurdayalsing Barnata, 35, a resident of Umrathi village. SP Shukla said that the accused has criminal records at Varla and Vadodara in Gujarat. Police are questioning the source of the firearm and inquiring about the people to whom the consignment was to be delivered. A case against the accused has been registered under 25 Arms Act.