Madhya Pradesh: 6 theft cases solved with arrest of 4 accused, 2 at large in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Badwani Kotwali police on Monday claimed to have solved six cases of theft, including those of mobile phones, following the arrest of four accused in the last few days.

SP Deepak Kumar Shukla said that Badwani police had stepped up vigil after cases of thefts and burglaries became a regular affair in the city. Following a tip-off, they arrested Uday Singh Bhuriya, (26), hailing from Roopnagar, Segaon, with a police record. During interrogation, he confessed his involvement in five burglary cases along with two acquaintances who are at large. In another case, police arrested Kismat Chouhan, Rohit Chouhan and Dilip Joshi, (20), all residents of Kukshi town who confessed their involvement in a burglary on December 16, 2022.

A cashbox containing cash and clothes was stolen from a readymade Garment shop located at North Avenue Colony, Barwani on December 14. A thief also broke into a bike showroom, located in Krishna State Colony and decamped with cash on October 10. In a similar instance, burglars decamped with cash and precious jewellery from an empty house located at Ranipura, on December 9. A group of thieves had targeted St Mary's School and decamped with cash and mobile phone from its office on December 14, On the same day, cash and mobile phones were stolen from Aims International School also.

Police have recovered all stolen things worth Rs 1.3 Lakh including mobile phones, jewellery and cash from the possession of the accused. Barwani SHO Vikas Kapis, sub-inspector Rajiv Singh Aushal and the entire team along with cyber cell team played a commendable role in solving these cases.