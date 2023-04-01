 Madhya Pradesh: Liquor outlet in ward no 2 will be relocated soon in Mandsaur, says excise officer
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The excise officer approved shifting the liquor shop which falls under ward no 2 farther away from educational institutions, religious sites and residential locality, following long-pending demands of its residents.

As per information, residents of ward no 2 have been protesting against the liquor shop in the area, adversely impacting women and children of the area.

Residents led by local councillor observed a protest and urged the administration that the country liquor shop in their area must be relocated as it is close to a temple, educational institutions and small-medium size factories. Due to the proximity, religious sentiments of residents have been hurt. The shop was opened violating norms. Residents are worried about drugs and liquor keeping in view the drug menace.

Acting on information, excise officer ADO Kerwar undertook a visit to the area and interacted with residents. He assured to shift the liquor shop within eight days. Residents extended gratitude on this. They warned the administration of a mass agitation if their demand was not fulfilled within 8 days.

