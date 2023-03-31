 Madhya Pradesh: Check water theft & illegal connections, says Mandsaur Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav
Orders MPEB to snap power connections of people involved in such practice

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Dilip Kumar Yadav along with local officials inspected water storage facility at Kaka Gadgil and Retam Barrage Dam in Malhargarh and Narayangarh towns respectively on Friday.

Instructing water department officials to check water theft and illegal connections, he ordered strict action against culprits.

He also instructed Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) department to snap power connections of people involved in water theft. He said that connections of such people should be restored only after obtaining no objection certificate (NOC) from the water department.

He also ordered seizure of illegal suction motors, vehicles, water pumps used to steal water from canal.

In order to avoid any serious water crisis in the city during summer, the collector ordered department concerned to take prompt action against water leakages and theft. District panchayat CEO Kumar Satyam, Malhargarh SDM Mukesh Sharma, tehsildar Sanjay Malviya, water resources department Dodwe and other officials concerned and employees were present.

There have been repeated complaints of water theft from dam and water storage facility.

The Collector also instructed water resources department to follow protocol while opening sluice gates during monsoon.

Gadgil dam provides water to Piplia Mandi and Malhargarh while Retam barrage serves to the needs of Narayangarh during summers.

