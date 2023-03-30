Madhya Pradesh: In Mandsaur, deputy engineer gets four-year rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The special court (under the prevention of corruption act) of Kishore Kumar Gehlot sentenced four-year rigorous imprisonment to the deputy engineer Pradeep Kolhe posted at Seetamau Janpad. Deputy engineer Kolhe was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Prosecution media cell in-charge Deepak Jamra informed that the incident was reported on July 4, 2016, when the complainant Biramsingh Tomar lodged his complaint with Ujjain Lokayukta.

In the complaint, Biramsingh claimed that he had constructed a road from Betikhedi village to Sultania under Sitamau Janpad Panchayat. He submitted a bill of Rs 51.22 lakh for the same.

The complainant claimed that Kolhe used to visit his construction site and told him that he will have to pay Rs 2 lakh once his bill was cleared. On this condition, the amount of Rs 14,13,107 was approved.

Kolhe told the complainant that only because of him, his bill was cleared, so will have to pay Rs two lakh out of this bill amount to him. He claimed that he has to give some portion to SDO and other officials. Kolhe also assured Biramsingh that he won’t face any problem in future if he greases his palm.

On July 4, 2016, he called Biramsingh with Rs one lakh and told him to call as he will ask him where to deliver the money. The complainant reached the residence of accused Kolhe in Sitamau with Rs 50,000, where the complainant gave the bribe amount of Rs 50,000 to Kolhe, which the accused counted and kept on the bedsheet lying on the bed.

Thereafter, the Lokayukta team caught the accused red-handed with bribe money. After the entire proceedings of the spot, the crime was registered against the accused and after a thorough investigation of the case, the charge sheet was presented in the court.

