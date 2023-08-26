 Madhya Pradesh: Liquor Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized In Dhar District
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Liquor Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized In Dhar District | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ringnod outpost police team in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district intercepted a truck carrying illegal liquor worth Rs 22 lakh on Saturday morning, the police said.

According to information, the police arrested the driver and brought him to the police outpost along with the truck loaded with 715 boxes of liquor heading towards Gujarat via Alirajpur.

Outpost in-charge Jagdish Ninama informed that they got the tip-off about a truck loaded with a large quantity of liquor heading towards their territory.

The police team immediately put pickets on the road and intercepted a truck. During the search, the police team recovered boxes of liquor covered with tarpaulin.

When the team asked driver Dilip Jagriya (23), a resident of Alirajpur, to furnish its documents, he failed to do so.

Police brought both thetruck and its driver to the police station, prepared a panchnama and booked the driver under the relevant section of the Excise Act.

