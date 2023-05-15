 Madhya Pradesh: Lions Club organises super specialty health camp in Jaora
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Lions Club organises super specialty health camp in Jaora

Madhya Pradesh: Lions Club organises super specialty health camp in Jaora

So far this year, Lions Eye Hospital has operated a total of 5,220 surgeries under the management of the club

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
article-image

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A super specialty health camp was organised at Lions Eye Hospital by Lions Club with the support of Zydus Hospital, Vadodara. 151 patients received treatment and benefited through the camp. Doctors including Nitin Patel (gastro-enterologist), Ninu Alexander (neurologist), Manan Shah (cancer specialist) and Magresh Desai (respiratory and lung disease specialist) provided their services.

‘So far this year, Lions Eye Hospital has operated a total of 5,220 surgeries under the management of the club’, Lions Club president Anil Kala said.

‘The activity carried out by Lions Club, Jaora is essential for the area as the patients received proper guidance and treatment through the camp’, sub-divisional officer (SDO) Himanshu Prajapati said, who was invited as the chief guest.

Staff members JP Shrivastava, Pradeep Singh Jhala, Kavita Rathore and others also provided their services. The programme was conducted by the chairman of the eye hospital Suresh Mehta and secretary Sharad Dungarwal proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Principal secy inspects Textile Park under PM MITRA in Dhar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Lions Club organises super specialty health camp in Jaora

Madhya Pradesh: Lions Club organises super specialty health camp in Jaora

Madhya Pradesh: Principal secy inspects Textile Park under PM MITRA in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Principal secy inspects Textile Park under PM MITRA in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: ‘No vote till demands met’ – Villagers boycott polls over lack of roads in...

Madhya Pradesh: ‘No vote till demands met’ – Villagers boycott polls over lack of roads in...

Madhya Pradesh: One child drowned to dead, one missing after boat capsized in Narmada river in...

Madhya Pradesh: One child drowned to dead, one missing after boat capsized in Narmada river in...

Madhya Pradesh: Convocation ceremony of JE(NE) -156 & 157 course held at MCTE in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Convocation ceremony of JE(NE) -156 & 157 course held at MCTE in Mhow