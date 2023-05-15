Madhya Pradesh: Lions Club organises super specialty health camp in Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A super specialty health camp was organised at Lions Eye Hospital by Lions Club with the support of Zydus Hospital, Vadodara. 151 patients received treatment and benefited through the camp. Doctors including Nitin Patel (gastro-enterologist), Ninu Alexander (neurologist), Manan Shah (cancer specialist) and Magresh Desai (respiratory and lung disease specialist) provided their services.

‘So far this year, Lions Eye Hospital has operated a total of 5,220 surgeries under the management of the club’, Lions Club president Anil Kala said.

‘The activity carried out by Lions Club, Jaora is essential for the area as the patients received proper guidance and treatment through the camp’, sub-divisional officer (SDO) Himanshu Prajapati said, who was invited as the chief guest.

Staff members JP Shrivastava, Pradeep Singh Jhala, Kavita Rathore and others also provided their services. The programme was conducted by the chairman of the eye hospital Suresh Mehta and secretary Sharad Dungarwal proposed a vote of thanks.

