Madhya Pradesh: Lions Club distributes medicines in Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the state is grappling with dengue fever, homeopathy has come up with preventive medicine.

Doctors in collaboration with Lions Club members distributed homeopathic medicine effective in preventing dengue in Jaora on Sunday.

A camp was organised at Bus Stand and Chowpatty Road area in Jaora where homeopathy medicines were distributed among citizens and an awareness drive was also conducted.

Lions Club president said that prevention was the best method to control dengue. In order to control and prevent an outbreak, it was essential to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes and people should be made aware of this. The disease could prove fatal if residents show a lackadaisical attitude towards dengue.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:47 PM IST