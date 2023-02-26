e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Lions Club Dewas Gold commemorates Faag Utsav in Dewas

Sunday, February 26, 2023
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A programme to commemorate Faag Utsav was organised by the members of Lions Club Dewas Gold on Sunday. On this occasion, women sang Holi songs, played Holi with flowers and wished each other happy Holi by smearing gulaal. Notably, Faag Utsav is the celebration of eternal Love of Krishna and Radha. This festival is organised from the second day of Holi hence it is called Faag Mahotsav. Various competitions for entertainment purposes was also organised by the members. Club president Dr Sushma Arora, secretary Anita Rajput, treasurer Kalpana Singh, vice president Taruna Jat, Heena Rathore, former mayor Rekha Verma, Monika Rana, Preeti Joshi, Anamika Agrihotri, Sangeeta Goyal, Hemlata, Pratibha Prasad and other members were also present.

article-image

