Madhya Pradesh: Lightning strikes three siblings, two die

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain lashed Ujjain and nearby areas on Saturday. During the rain 3 brothers including Arjun, 15 and Rahul 17, residents of Kheda Chitawalia village of Makdon tehsil, had gone to harvest soybeans were struck by lightning. Two siblings died on the spot while the third one suffered serious injuries and rushed to a hospital

By evening the condition in Ujjain turned overcast and the city witness heavy rain for over an hour. The effect of rain was also seen in the areas around the city like Makdon, Tarana, Paslod, Unhel.

Rain water inundated villages and the villagers remained indoors taking a forced-leave from their farm activities. Lokendra Sharma, a resident of Makadon, said that it has rained heavily for half an hour, due to which the village was flooded, many cycles and bikes started floating in the storm water. Standing soybeans crop will suffer damage due to heavy rains, he added.

Ashok Sharma, in-charge of Makaoun police station said that on Saturday afternoon, two brothers who were working on the farm two died due to lightning. One brother was injured in the incident. They were taken to Makadon Civil Hospital, where the doctors declared both of them dead. The condition of the third sibling is said to be stable.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 01:15 PM IST