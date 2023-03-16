Madhya Pradesh: Learning programme on zero waste organised in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A zero waste event and cleanliness learning programme was organised on Wednesday by Municipal Council Pithampur as per the instructions of the State government, at the Community Hall located in Ward 17, Jaynagar. All the 570 safai mitras were told about "Swachh Survekshan 2023" and details about their health and care of their family, benefits of government schemes, etc were discussed. Chief Municipal Officer Dr Madhu Saxena called upon them to take care of themselves and their cleanliness. They were exhorted to work tirelessly to ensure that the civic body claims the number one spot in cleanliness.

Health officer B.K. S. Mahte told them about the precautions to be taken while working in the ward. Divisional PIU Parmeet Chopra gave complete information about the use of PPE kit. Pranshu Kumar from the Water Aid organisation explained in detail about septic tank safety, sewage management consultant of the civic body Pankaj Jadhav told about the benefits of life insurance.

The chief guest, chairman of the municipality Sevanti Suresh Patel, councillor Maniesh Sharma, Prem Patider etc. were present along with Rupesh Surya, municipal sanitation inspector.