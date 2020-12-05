Madhya Pradesh: Lathicharge on corona warriors: Health workers in Barwani abstain from work, go on two-day mass leave

Barwani: Upset over police lathicharge on protesting Covid health workers in Bhopal, scores of corona warriors in Barwani district extended support to their colleagues and abstained from work on Saturday.

The decision was taken by COVID-19 Swasthya Sangathan. Dr Manoj Shinde, president of district Barwani Sangathan, said health workers are giving their best to contain corona pandemic.

The police staff and health workers helped each other during corona pandemic. However, the incident at Nilam Park in Bhopal where police beat and pushed health workers during a peaceful protest, has shocked them.