Madhya Pradesh: Lathicharge on corona warriors: Health workers in Barwani abstain from work, go on two-day mass leave

Barwani: Upset over police lathicharge on protesting Covid health workers in Bhopal, scores of corona warriors in Barwani district extended support to their colleagues and abstained from work on Saturday.
The decision was taken by COVID-19 Swasthya Sangathan. Dr Manoj Shinde, president of district Barwani Sangathan, said health workers are giving their best to contain corona pandemic.
The police staff and health workers helped each other during corona pandemic. However, the incident at Nilam Park in Bhopal where police beat and pushed health workers during a peaceful protest, has shocked them.
To protest it, district Covid-19 health department staff submitted memorandum to CMHO Barwani, civil surgeon office, district collector, SP and all Block Medical Officers stating that they will abstain from work for two days beginning from Saturday. Barwani district has recorded 2,417 novel corona cases so far. With 21 deaths, 2,275 recoveries and 121 patients still under treatment, corona warriors’ protest can cause more trouble.
Over 500 health workers have been protesting for past three days at Bhopal's Neelam Park. They have been demanding regularisation of jobs. On Friday, 15 people were injured and 47 were detained by police. The police did not spare a pregnant corona warrior.
The state government had appointed 6,213 health workers in April 2020 on contract basis for three months. After this, their contract was renewed for nine months as Covid crisis escalated in the state. Their services will end on December 31. Now, they have demanded to regularise their jobs.
