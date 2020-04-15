'Stopped and lathicharged brutally': NSUI National Secretary alleges abuse by UP Police official while he distributed ration

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, people have been stranded without adequate funds or resources in many parts of the country. At this time, political workers and volunteers have stepped up to provide the needy with food and other essential resources. Alongside the threat of the virus, they also have to keep the rules guiding the lockdown in mind when they work.

On Wednesday, Saimon Farooqui the National Students' Union of India's National Secretary took to Twitter to allege that he had been stopped and "lathicharged brutally" while distributing ration to poor families. He added that he had filed a complaint regarding the same.