Madhya Pradesh: Latest machines for Covid Zone District Hospital paediatric ICU

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the guidance and supervision of chief medical and health officer Dr Jitendra Kumar Choudhary, the latest machines—including baby warming machines, X-ray machines, ECG machines, defibrillator machines, nebulizer machines and steam machines are being installed in the Covid paediatric ICU of Covid Zone District Hospital.

The cost of the machines is around Rs 25 lakh. The ward has all the arrangements as it is connected directly to the oxygen plant.

The inspection of the machines was conducted by district epidemic control officer Dr Sanjay Bhandari, RMO Dr Sanjay Joshi, Dr Pankaj Goswami, Dr Dev Nigam, Covid matron Ankita Girwal, paediatric-in-charge Rama Bairagi, Covid ICU-in-charge Ramkanya and Ramashankar Sharma.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 02:03 AM IST