Madhya Pradesh: Lata Mangeshkar's birthday celebrated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the 92nd birthday of singing legend Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who born in the city, a temporary hoarding was put up at her birthplace in Sikh Mohalla on Tuesday. The hoarding has a big smiling photograph of Lata Mangeshkar with the caption that she was born in Indore.

Lok Sanskriti Manch led by MP Shankar Lalwani, Ministry of Culture of the State Government and Indore Municipal Corporation organised a programme on Tuesday morning to mark her birthday.

Lalwani said that a permanent tribute towards Lata Mangeshkar would be put up after the monsoon. He said it is a matter of great pride that she was born in Indore.

Many dignitaries associated with art and music, including Jayant Bhise, director of Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet Kala Akademi, were also present at the function.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:36 AM IST