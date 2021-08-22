Madhya Pradesh: Lalwani to celebrate Rakhi festival with soldiers & Kashmiri Pandits

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani will celebrate Rakhi festival with soldiers of Indian Army and Kashmiri Pandits in Srinagar on Sunday.



MP Shankar Lalwani informed on Saturday that the brave soldiers posted on the border will be given ‘Made in Indore’ Rakhi on behalf of the sisters of the city. He said that our soldiers posted on the borders are away from their families, so celebrating Rakhi with them will be a wonderful experience.



On this occasion Lalwani will visit homes of Kashmir Pandits in Srinagar. After the abrogation of Article 370, many Kashmiri Pandits have returned to Srinagar. In such a situation it is very important to celebrate the Rakhi festival with them there, Lalwani said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:17 AM IST