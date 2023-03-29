 Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Yojana, a mission for tribal women in Gandhwani
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Ladli Bahna Yojana is no less than a mission for tribal women who cannot read and write. Either filling out forms for e-KYC or facing technical glitches, these women suffer a lot just to get monthly Rs 1k.

Several beneficiaries of Gandhwani are visiting banks, kiosk centres and Ladli Behna Yojana camps to get their applications processed. Mismanagement at kiosk centres, technical malfunction at banks while updating KYC and long queues at camps are de-motivating women.

An increasing number of complaints forced SDM Bhupendra Singh Rawat, tehsildar Rajesh Kochle, district CEO Virendra Srivastava and panchayat inspector Govind Ningwal to inspect these centres. All the officers guided Ladli Behna staff for a better outcome. They advised them to accommodate more staff for filling up of application forms. This will eliminate rush from the camp.

A special inspection of e-KYC camp was also conducted by SDM Bhupendra Singh Rawat at villages Pipli, Kabarwa, Panwa, Gandhwani, Baria, Khadki and others.

article-image
