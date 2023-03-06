Madhya Pradesh: ‘Ladli Behana’ to get Rs 1,000 from June 10 and every month thereafter, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Launching the government’s flagship 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana', Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Rs 1000 will be credited into the accounts of eligible women on the 10th of every month.

The beneficiaries will start receiving financial aid in their accounts from June 10 and every month thereafter, said Chouhan inaugurating the scheme at Jamboree maidan here on Sunday, which was also his birthday. The chief minister also filled out the form for a beneficiary woman. Under the scheme Rs 1000 a month will be given to those women from 23 to 60 years of age who have less than 5 acres of land and an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh, Chouhan said addressing the gathering.

"Potential beneficiaries can submit forms from March 15 to April 30. After scrutiny, a list of beneficiaries will be put out on May 1 and the final list on May 31. The beneficiaries will start receiving financial aid in their accounts from June 10 and every month thereafter," Chouhan said. Around Rs 8,000 crore have provisioned for the scheme in the Budget for the year 2023-24. Asha worker and the Anganwadi workers will also get benefit of the scheme. He clarified that no income certificate is required to become the beneficiary of the scheme. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries only need the Aadhaar card, Samagra ID and a bank account.

Chouhan also highlighted the value of money that would be coming under the scheme in the house. “Rs 1,000 per month to one of the beneficiary in the house mean Rs 12,000 per year, if there are two sister-in-laws in the house, they too would get the amount and it would come to Rs 24,000 per year. If your mother in-law is also present then she too get Rs 12,000. The amount will aggregate to Rs 48,000. Besides, under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi a family with less than 5 acer of land, is getting Rs 6,000 annually and Rs 4,000 from CM Kishan Kalyan Yojana that makes a total of Rs 10,000. Thus every family will be financially stronger as it will get Rs 58,000 per year,” said Chouhan. Chief minister also announced that a Ladli Behan Sena will also going establish, which will take care of the hooligans.

‘Beware of middleman’

The chief minister also cautioned the women against middlemen. “Don’t fall into the trap of middlemen. They will come and ask you to enlist your name in Ladli Behan Yojna and will take away your money,” he said. The applicants should not worry, because camps will be organised in the village at Anganwadi in and the wards in city, said Chouhan. “If any middlemen come seeking money to register for the scheme, file a complaint at 181, we will going to put them behind the bars,” he added