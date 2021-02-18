Madhya Pradesh: Lack of timely medical care claims life of minor boy in Udaigarh

Deceased family members informed that Salam consumed some pesticide at his place. His family members took him to a community health centre immediately, but despite waiting for more than one-and-a-half hour no doctor turned up to see him.

At around 9.30 am, AYUSH Dr Shikha Sharma came to the centre and began treatment. After providing primary treatment, she decided to refer him to the district hospital, meanwhile, Salam breathed his last.

Family members claimed that they brought Salam to the health centre anticipating doctors here could save him, but even after waiting for more than one-and-a-half hour no doctor came to the centre to treat dying Salam.

As per the duty chart, Dr Laxmi Chopra was supposed to have been present at the centre, but she was not available there. Salam’s father Lalu and other family members alleged that the child did not get timely treatment due to lack of a doctor. He accused the doctors of negligence and demanded action against the guilty doctors.

The kin of the deceased shared their ordeal with the janpad president Manibai Ajnar, who subsequently called local MLA Kalawati Bhuria and narrated the entire incident. MLA then called up Jobat SDM Rajvir Singh and chief block medical officer Dr Amit Dalal.

CBMO Dr Dalal informed me that Dr Laxmi Chopra had to go out for some family work. She informed Dr Sawan Ajnar about her non-availability. Dr Ajnar who is staying inside the health centre campus has to make a quick response in the case.

According to the information, 6 posts of doctors are sanctioned for Community Health Center Udaigarh, but only Dr Moti Singh and Dr Sawan Ajnar are present here. CBMO Dr Amit Dalal himself posted at Bori. Dr Jyoti Jamra and Dr Narendra Mori Jobat are on attachment, but their salaries released from Udaigarh. The original posting of both is also from Udaygarh Community Health Center.

CBMO Dr Dalal says that he has written several letters to the District Magistrates that doctors attached to Jobat should be posted in Udaigarh, to no avail.