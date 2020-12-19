Madhya Pradesh: Lack of specialist doctors claim life of a pregnant woman in Jobat village of Alirajpur district, accused husband

JOBAT: Members of Hindu Yuva Janjati Sangathan on Saturday staged a protest outside Jobat Mission Hospital in Jobat village of Alirajpur district and demanded stern action against the hospital management for medical negligence that claimed the life of a pregnant woman ahead of her delivery.
Sangathan members presented a memorandum to Jobat tehsildar Nirbhay Singh Patel addressing sub-divisional magistrate and demanded the administration to seal the hospital. Protesting villagers claimed that the hospital administration is running the hospital without any proper registration under the nose of administration.
According to information, recently one Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery or ANM Resham, wife of Sunil was brought to the hospital for her delivery. Her husband Sunil informed that there was no specialist doctor, who is responsible for providing anaesthesia to patients, or gynaecologist available at the hospital.
One trainee the doctor present at the hospital operated on Resham in hurry and as a result, she died after the operation.
Resham's husband Sunil leveled medical negligence allegations on the hospital and lodged a complaint in the district health department demanding an inquiry in the matter.
Members of Hindu Yuva Janjati Sangathan staged a protest outside the hospital and submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar. They said that the district health department has done an investigation just for formality's sake
They accused hospital owners of running a hospital in the village without any proper registration. Quoting an example of Alirajpur town, where the administration sealed the hospital for medical negligence, villagers demanded the administration to seal the hospital and filed a case of medical negligence against the doctor.
They warned that they will intensify the protest in case of their demands not meet within the timeframe.
Accepting the memorandum, tehsildar Nirbhay Singh Patel assured villagers that the health department has conducted a probe in the matter. If the administration gets an unsatisfactory outcome then based on the application given by bereaved family members, a team will be formed by the administration and it will investigate the matter.
