Madhya Pradesh: Lack of specialist doctors claim life of a pregnant woman in Jobat village of Alirajpur district, accused husband

One trainee the doctor present at the hospital operated on Resham in hurry and as a result, she died after the operation.

Resham's husband Sunil leveled medical negligence allegations on the hospital and lodged a complaint in the district health department demanding an inquiry in the matter.

Members of Hindu Yuva Janjati Sangathan staged a protest outside the hospital and submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar. They said that the district health department has done an investigation just for formality's sake

They accused hospital owners of running a hospital in the village without any proper registration. Quoting an example of Alirajpur town, where the administration sealed the hospital for medical negligence, villagers demanded the administration to seal the hospital and filed a case of medical negligence against the doctor.

They warned that they will intensify the protest in case of their demands not meet within the timeframe.

Accepting the memorandum, tehsildar Nirbhay Singh Patel assured villagers that the health department has conducted a probe in the matter. If the administration gets an unsatisfactory outcome then based on the application given by bereaved family members, a team will be formed by the administration and it will investigate the matter.