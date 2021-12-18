e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:37 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Labourer from Mandsaur engaged in preparations for PM Modi's visit in Varanasi commits suicide

Vikram, a resident of Afzalpur in Mandsaur, was depressed due to an illness.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Varanasi/ Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old labourer from Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, who engaged in preparations for the proposed event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 23, allegedly committed suicide, police said on Saturday.

Vikram, a resident of Afzalpur in Mandsaur, was depressed due to an illness. He committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday night, the police said.

He was working at the proposed site of the prime minister's rally at Pindra Karkhianv under Phulpur police station area and used a rope to hang himself from a pole on the other side of the venue, police added.

The body has been sent for a post mortem, they said.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: People feel a nip in the air, morning visibility drops to 1500 metres, traffic thin... Madhya Pradesh: People feel a nip in the air, morning visibility drops to 1500 metres, traffic thin...
Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:37 PM IST
Advertisement