Madhya Pradesh: People feel a nip in the air, morning visibility drops to 1500 metres, traffic thin on roads

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cold conditions intensified on Friday as icy winds reeled the city and turned the day into a Cold Day again. The maximum temperature dropped by three degrees Celsius from normal temperature.

The Meteorology department officials said that the drop in temperature is due to the change in wind pattern. The temperature dropped by 3 degrees Celsius.

“Change in weather conditions is due to western disturbance. Temperatures would fall and fog will be back as soon as the western disturbance fizzles out.” Meteorology department official.

Similarly, the night temperature too dropped by two degrees Celsius as compared to the temperature recorded on Thursday.

Cold winds were blowing in the city since Thursday night and continued throughout the day on Friday. Due to chilly winds, people remained confined to their homes and offices throughout the day and traffic was thin on the roads.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, which was one degrees Celsius below the normal, whereas the minimum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, which was five degree Celsius below the normal temperature.

Similarly, the maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees Celsius more the normal, whereas the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.1 degrees Celsius, which was two degree Celsius below the normal temperature.

The visibility on Friday morning was also dropped to 1500 metres and the visibility more than that was not there.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 01:34 AM IST