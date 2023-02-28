Madhya Pradesh: Labourer dies while working on electric pole in Mhow

PTI

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In the Simrol police station area, a private contractor company was given the contract to work on the power line by the Electricity Board. A young man died due to falling from the pole after getting electrocuted. After the death of the young man, the villagers blocked Indore-Khandwa Road and due to negligence of the officials of the Electricity Board, the villagers protested on Indore-Khandwa Road for about 3 hours, demanding financial assistance to the deceased family and a job in the Electricity Board.

Due to road blockade, there are long queues of hundreds of vehicles on both sides of Indore-Khandwa Road. The Superintendent Engineer (SE) of Madhya Pradesh West Region Electricity Distribution Company issued an order on the lapse in the safety equipment. Testing assistant Satish Salame was issued a suspension order and attached to the Pithampur office of the Electricity Board for negligence.