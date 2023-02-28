e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Labourer dies while working on electric pole in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Labourer dies while working on electric pole in Mhow

Due to road blockade, there are long queues of hundreds of vehicles on both sides of Indore-Khandwa Road

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 04:52 AM IST
article-image
PTI

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In the Simrol police station area, a private contractor company was given the contract to work on the power line by the Electricity Board. A young man died due to falling from the pole after getting electrocuted. After the death of the young man, the villagers blocked Indore-Khandwa Road and due to negligence of the officials of the Electricity Board, the villagers protested on Indore-Khandwa Road for about 3 hours, demanding financial assistance to the deceased family and a job in the Electricity Board.

Due to road blockade, there are long queues of hundreds of vehicles on both sides of Indore-Khandwa Road. The Superintendent Engineer (SE) of Madhya Pradesh West Region Electricity Distribution Company issued an order on the lapse in the safety equipment. Testing assistant Satish Salame was issued a suspension order and attached to the Pithampur office of the Electricity Board for negligence.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: MLA, rural SP inspect story site regarding Shiv Mahapuran Katha in Mhow
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND VS AUS third test: Hurry up, only handful seats left at Indore's Holkar stadium

IND VS AUS third test: Hurry up, only handful seats left at Indore's Holkar stadium

Madhya Pradesh: Labourer dies in pharma lab accident in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Labourer dies in pharma lab accident in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Army recruitment undergoes transformational changes’

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Army recruitment undergoes transformational changes’

Madhya Pradesh: Labourer dies while working on electric pole in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Labourer dies while working on electric pole in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: MLA, rural SP inspect story site regarding Shiv Mahapuran Katha in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: MLA, rural SP inspect story site regarding Shiv Mahapuran Katha in Mhow