Madhya Pradesh: Labourer dies in pharma lab accident in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): After the death of a labourer in Symbiotec Pharma Lab Pvt Limited Company of Pithampur, the family members kept the dead body at the factory gate and protested for more than 2 hours demanding financial assistance and family pension to the kin. They strongly protested against Deepak Raghuvanshi, district general secretary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

On Saturday, a worker Govind Salve (45) died while cleaning the chemical tank of an ETV plant. Symbiotech is a reputed industrial unit manufacturing medical hormones located in the Pharma Zone of Phase 2 Apparel Park. While more than half-a-dozen workers were seriously injured, they were taken to a private hospital in Pithampur for treatment by the company management.

A labourer Kailash Yadav was seriously injured and has been admitted to a private hospital in Indore. While the worker died in the company premises, the district general secretary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh said that safety equipment was not given to the workers. Labourer Govind died on the spot. Though he called Pankaj Nagar of the company several times, he did not receive it. The family members of the deceased labourer were informed about the incident late at night and were taken to the Government Madhya Bharat Hospital, Mhow, where they were informed about the death of the labourer. On receiving information about the incident on Sunday, the relatives of the deceased and various social and labour organisations became active and after post-mortem at Mhow hospital, the office bearers of various organisations along with their relatives reached the factory located in Pharma Zone and kept the dead body in front of the gate.

After the intervention of the police administration and Mazdoor Sangh, the factory manager gave immediate financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to the family of the deceased and assured life pension to the wife of the deceased along with taking care of their two minor children till they reach adulthood.

