Madhya Pradesh: Kumbh returnee woman in Mahidpur tests positive; administration averts spread incident

Mahidpur: Administration alertness has prevented corona from spreading in Banjari village.

Among 11 people who returned from Haridwar Kumbh a woman tested positive for corona.

Chief executive officer of Mahidpur alerted Block medical officer Dr Manish Uthra and asked him to get the said 11 people tested.

Under the direction of sub-divisional officer Kailash Chand Thakur, samples were taken by Dr Shakeel Nagauri and lab technician Arif Hussain.

The woman who tested positive has been home quarantined for 14 days by the village panchayat and the other 10 people , too, have advised to self-isolate themselves.

They have been asked to approach the Health or Revenue Department if they develop any symptoms of corona, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the village.