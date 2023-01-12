e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Kumar Vishwas's Ramkatha on Makar Sankranti in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Kumar Vishwas's Ramkatha on Makar Sankranti in Mhow

A huge pandal is being erected on the venue for the Ram Katha that is expected to continue for over three hours.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Kumar Vishwas | File Photo
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Kumar Vishwas's Ramkatha will be organised in the city on January 14, to mark Makar Sankranti.. The event, organised by the Culture Directorate of Madhya Pradesh Government at the local Padmashree Shankar Laxman Stadium (Garrison Ground) ,  is being organised to connect the youths with Ram Katha, said minister for tourism and culture MLA Usha Thakur, while talking to media persons.

A huge pandal is being erected on the venue for the Ram Katha that is expected to continue for over three hours.

The minister further said that an amount of Rs 13.5 crore has been approved by the cultural ministry for renovation and painting of 136 temples in Mhow tehsil. The salaries of the priests have also been increased. The MLA further said that the Narmada line project worth Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned for Mhowgaon Municipal Council under the Amrit Yojana. The water problem of the area has been permanently resolved. Golconda Talab has also been developed, while Kankerpura Talab of Tehsil has been deepened. In the coming days, Vikas Yatra will be taken out in which all the party workers will interact with people, and share information about the government-run welfare schemes. They will also listen to the issues of the people and resolve them. 

