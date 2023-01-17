Madhya Pradesh: Khelo India torch gets rousing welcome in Maheshwar

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The torch and mascot of the Khelo India Youth Games-2022 which commenced its journey from Bhopal reached Maheshwar via Khargone on Monday and received a rousing welcome here.

As soon as collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Dharmaveer Singh handed over the torch to players, the Excellence school ground echoed with the slogans like ‘Hindustan Ka Dil Dhadka Do’.

In his address, the collector said that Maheshwar is all set to host the Khelo India Games on February 6 and 7. Holding of Khelo India games is a matter of great pride and will add to the energy of this beautiful city, he said.

The special invitees were Prashant Arya, assistant commissioner of the Tribal Affairs Department, Hemendra Varnerkar, district education officer, Yogendra Maurya tehsildar, besides representatives of social organisations and officials concerned.

The torch relay was taken out across the city and terminated on the Narmada bank (Ahilya Fort), after passing through key locations. The event saw the participation of over 2,000 school children and local players. Players of canoe slalom presented various water sports in the Narmada River. SDM Agrim Kumar, CMO Manoj Sharma, Janpad panchayat CEO Pankaj besides hundreds of local residents were present.

Similarly, Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Indore will host Khelo India events. A total of 27 games will be played in the 13-day-long event.

