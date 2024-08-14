Madhya Pradesh: Khargone's School Students Win 3 Gold Medals At Divisional-Level Competitions | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Aditya International School, Khargone, students secured three gold medals at the divisional level zonal-2 competitions organised by the Regional Association of ICSE Schools. The event saw participation by the students from across Khargone, Khandwa, Dhar, Dewas and Indore districts with hundreds competing in various categories like quizzes, creative writing and drawing.

Aditya School’s Class 10 students Bhavik Dixit and Akshita Mandloi won the first position in the junior category quiz competition, outshining participants from 12 schools.

In the drawing competition, Class 8 student Priyanshi Khede and Class 9 student Ahana Mahajan also clinched first place. School director Ashok Dixit praised the students' achievements and emphasised the importance of creative activities in developing students' general knowledge and creativity.

Principal Dr Surendra Singh Pundir lauded the participants' artistic skills and commended their ability to bring their imaginations to life through their drawings. These successful participants will now advance to the inter-state level competitions, where they will represent their school against participants from ICSE schools across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.