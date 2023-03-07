Madhya Pradesh: Khargone police uses drone for surveillance ahead of Holi

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In light of Holika Dahan and Holi (Dhulendi), a ritual that symbolises the victory of good over evil, Khargone police have beefed up security measures to ensure peaceful celebration of the festival.

A drone was seen zooming around in the sky across several parts of the city on Tuesday to monitor the area and maintain law and order in the region. A few days ago, SP Dharma Veer Singh had called a meeting with all police officers and SHOs to discuss security situation ahead of Holi and Shab-e-Barat festivals.

A heavy police force was deployed at sensitive and mixed population areas of the city such as main market area to ensure peaceful celebration of the festival on Tuesday.

Elaborate†security†arrangements are being made to ensure smooth passage of coming festivals such as Rangpanchami and Ram Navmi. The district police have appealed to the citizens to celebrate the festival in a peaceful manner and not indulge in any kind of assault and violent activities.

SP said that the security†and checking system has been stepped†up†to maintain peace and order during this festive time.