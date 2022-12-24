Madhya Pradesh: Khargone police seize stock of Nausadar

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal breweries in the district, Khargone police on Friday evening seized a large stock of banned Nausadar in Barul village under the Barwaha police station area.

ASP Manish Khatri said that after a box of Nausadar was recovered from a shop in Barul, inquiries were made. After this, the police succeeded in locating two other places where Nausadar was stored and raided two different grocery stores in the Katkoot police station area, and recovered a large quantity of Nausadar.

A total of 9.45 quintals of banned Nausadar was seized in three separate places on Friday.

In the last 3 days, action has been taken by the police department against the sellers in different police station areas. Two cases have been registered in Bhikangaon, Bhagwanpura, Karhi and one in Bediya.

SP’s warning

Following the number of seizures, Khargone SP Dharamveer Singh has warned those who consume illicit liquor in the district due to the possibility of its use of Nausadar.

SP said that for the last many days, action has been taken by the police in various police station areas of the Khargone district. Due to such actions, it is feared that Nausadar is being used in the raw liquor of Mahua in the district.

Nausadar is used for melting mahua, jaggery and sesame in the manufacture of raw liquor. The use of Nausadar makes the liquor more potent, but there is a chance that it might get poisonous. That's why take care of your family and your loved ones who drink raw liquor and avoid drinking it.

Ban in the district from 22 November

Additional collector JS Baghel banned the use and trade of Nausadar in the district on November 22. Despite this, the business of this banned substance is going on in the district.

To contain this, Khargone police conducted raids at various places. On December 22, 13.3 kilograms of Nausadar was seized from a grocery shop in Karhi. A day before this, two separate cases were registered in Bhikangaon and 1.25 kg of Nausadar was seized from a grocery shop and seven kilograms of Nausadar from another shop.

