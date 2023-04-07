Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa’s Anubhuti becomes Mrs India USA Elite 2023 | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Anubhuti Dongre from Khandwa has been crowned as Mrs India USA Elite 2023. She was crowned the title by Miss World 1997 Diana Hayden of India.

The new Mrs India USA Elite 2023 lives in Portland, USA. Mother of two children Anubhuti was crowned the coveted title at an event held in Seattle of North America. She also made it to New York Fashion Week and walked the ramp for renowned clothing lines. Anubhuti also influences youth about fashion and style on instagram.

She is the daughter of Arun Kumar and Suchita Saadh of Padawa and the daughter-in-law of Dr Prakash Dongre.

Mother shares heartfelt message

Mother Suchita Saadh said “Dear Anubhuti you are an inspiration for women and girls. You proved that there is no age to attain success in your life. You have influenced thousands of people and you are a role model to them. Your parents feel proud of watching you grow. You have a lot more to achieve in your life”