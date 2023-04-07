 Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa’s Anubhuti becomes Mrs India USA Elite 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Khandwa’s Anubhuti becomes Mrs India USA Elite 2023

Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa’s Anubhuti becomes Mrs India USA Elite 2023

The new Mrs India USA Elite 2023 lives in Portland, USA and is a mother of two.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa’s Anubhuti becomes Mrs India USA Elite 2023 | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Anubhuti Dongre from Khandwa has been crowned as Mrs India USA Elite 2023. She was crowned the title by Miss World 1997 Diana Hayden of India.

The new Mrs India USA Elite 2023 lives in Portland, USA. Mother of two children Anubhuti was crowned the coveted title at an event held in Seattle of North America. She also made it to New York Fashion Week and walked the ramp for renowned clothing lines. Anubhuti also influences youth about fashion and style on instagram.   

She is the daughter of Arun Kumar and Suchita Saadh of Padawa and the daughter-in-law of Dr Prakash Dongre.

Mother shares heartfelt message

Mother Suchita Saadh said “Dear Anubhuti you are an inspiration for women and girls. You proved that there is no age to attain success in your life. You have influenced thousands of people and you are a role model to them. Your parents feel proud of watching you grow. You have a lot more to achieve in your life”

Read Also
Cheetahs exploring habitat, nothing to worry: Project Tiger head on straying incident in Madhya...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Bride, groom and baraatis leave wedding to protest outside police station, allege cops'...

MP: Bride, groom and baraatis leave wedding to protest outside police station, allege cops'...

Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa’s Anubhuti becomes Mrs India USA Elite 2023

Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa’s Anubhuti becomes Mrs India USA Elite 2023

IIT Indore, AIIMS Bhopal come together for academic cooperation

IIT Indore, AIIMS Bhopal come together for academic cooperation

Indore: 'Mandir wahi banega', CM hints after locals protest demolition of Beleshwar Temple where 36...

Indore: 'Mandir wahi banega', CM hints after locals protest demolition of Beleshwar Temple where 36...

Madhya Pradesh: 8 nomadic tribe members attacked by locals on suspicion of being child lifters in...

Madhya Pradesh: 8 nomadic tribe members attacked by locals on suspicion of being child lifters in...