Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa health department gears up to ensure 100% jabs

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In order to ensure vaccination of each and every person in the district, health department is planning to organise vaccination camp at different places on Tuesday.

Khandwa district chief medical officer Dr DS Chouhan said that department was going to conduct vaccination camps in both rural and urban areas on Tuesday for the benefit of the people.

Jab centres would be set up in Urban Primary Health Centre in Ramnagar, Phoolmali Dharamshala, Ganesh Talai, New Life Hospital, Awasthi Square, Sabzi Mandi, Pandhana Road, Marathi School, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Grandfather Ward, Sindhi Dharamsala, Sindhi Colony, Anganwadi Center, Indore Naka Khandway in front of Heera Tire.

Covid vaccination would be done in NN Zone Rameshwar, Janata School Singhad Talai Agrawal Dharamshala, Jummani Clinic Khanshahwali, Gurdwara Punjab Colony. Similarly, Covid vaccination will be done in rural areas as well.

Citizens who have got the first dose, should get the second dose too.

CMO Dr Chouhan has requested all citizens that citizens who have not got their first dose of covid-19 must get their first dose and must get vaccinated to avoid the third wave of corona. He said that appropriate behaviour was a must to keep Covid away.

The second dose of Covaxin is given at an interval of 28 days and the second vaccine of Covishield is given at an interval of 84 days. Citizens whose time period for the second vaccine has been completed, should reach their nearest vaccination centre and get the second vaccine compulsorily, both these vaccines are a shield to protect against corona.

