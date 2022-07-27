Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa Gaurav Diwas preparations discussed

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting to discuss the preparation of Khandwa Gaurav Diwas (Pride Day) was chaired at the Collectorate meeting hall under the guidance of forest minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah on Tuesday. Addressing the meeting Shah said that the pride day of the city will be celebrated on the birthday of singer late Kishore Kumar Ganguly( August 4).

Collector Anoop Kumar Singh suggested organising a procession within Ramsatta week to glorify the image of the programme. Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma asked to include the fast disappearing cultural dance forms like Kathi. Suggestions were also taken from the office bearers of Kishore Cultural Prerna Manch.

The officials decided to invite and honour all the residents of Khandwa who made a name for themselves at the national and international level. Similarly it was decided that cultural activities related to Nimar like Nimadi Gammat, Gangaur dance, Kathi dance, Sanjha Phuli, wall paintings like Nag Jiroti, Rangoli, and a debate competition would be organised. Apart from this, the elderly living in old age homes were also asked to participate in the programme.

On this occasion, superintendent of police Vivek Singh, chief executive officer of district panchayat Nanda Bhalwe Kushre, forest divisional officer Shekhar, SDM Arvind Kumar Chauhan, Kishore Cultural Prerna Manch president along with various officials and public representatives were also present .