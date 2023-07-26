 Madhya Pradesh: Kavi Sammelan Organised, Five Poets Feted In Ujjain
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Guests and hosts during the felicitation of poets. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Yuva Jagruti Manch Azad Group organised a Kavi Sammelan to mark the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad. The event was organised at Basant Vihar Colony.

The programme was presided over by the president of the organisation Shekhar Jain and the chief guest was senior poet Nitin Upadhye of Dubai.

Jujhar Singh Bhati Ratlam was presented Chandrashekhar Azad Samman, Kailash Soni Sarthak of Nagda was honoured with Vyangya Bhushan Samman, Pankaj Joshi of Dewas with Hasya Bhushan Samman, Dr Vikram Vivek of Kayatha, Tarana with  Malav Gaurav Samman and Dr Om Bairagi of Unhel with Geet Gaurav Samman.

Senior poet-lyricist Prof Apratul Shukla, Dr Prakash Upadhyay Jaora, Vijay Sharma Gopi, Rajendra Jain and Awadhesh Verma recited poetry in the programme. Bhajan composed by Nitin Upadhye of Dubai was recited by his wife Seema Upadhye.

On behalf of the organising committee, Yogendra Piplonia, Anil Panchal Sevak and the Guru of Nitin Upadhye were welcomed with garland and shawl. Kavi Sammelan was conducted by poet Narendra Singh Akela.

