Bhopal: Congress Likely To Release Election Manifesto Today |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee is likely to release election manifesto on Wednesday. State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath is likely to hold a press conference to release the manifesto called vachan patra.

Few months back, Nath had formed election manifesto committees to prepare the draft. Since then, he had been holding meetings with party leaders to take feedback on their works.

The Congress party is planning to bring different manifesto for women, urban population and one manifesto for the whole state. Sources said party might bring separate manifesto for youths and tribals. The party has already announced to give Rs 1,500 as financial assistance to women and LPG cylinder for Rs 500, free travel in state buses for women.

To draw youths, Congress party may opt for offline system in recruitment. Presently, the system has been adopted by MPPSC, UPSC exams. Under the scheme, the exam will be conducted in one day in the state at the centres. At present, many exams are conducted through online on different dates.

