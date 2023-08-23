Madhya Pradesh: Kashiram Pawar Addresses Nagar Mandal Workers

FPJ

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): As part of BJP’s strategy to collect ground level feedback through MLAs of other States, Maharashtra’s Shirpur MLA Kashiram Pawar was on a visit to the Barwah Assembly.

After discussing one-to-one with BJP councilors including municipal executive, BJP workers, presidents of all front and general secretaries, he appealed them to take the public welfare schemes being run by the State government and as well as Central government to the common people.

Pawar said that our country is going to become world guru once again in this modern era of 21st century during the tenure of Narendra Modi. During the Congress regime, Madhya Pradesh was known as the land of potholes, but the central and state governments have worked to improve the image of the state.

Constituency in-charge Ladu Ram Sahu, MLA Sachin Birla, former Nagar Mandal president Vishnu Contractor, Anil Ajmera, Shyam Maheshwari, Banshilal Chowdhary besides presidents, general secretaries, workers and councilors also attended the meeting.

