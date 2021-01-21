Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath to address tractor rally in Depalpur on December 24

Indore: Former chief minister Kamal Nath will lead a ‘Tractor Rally’ in Depalpur on January 24 to protest against the ‘Farm Laws’ and to extend support to the agitating farmers.

He will reach Indore on Sunday morning and will join the protest and rally.

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Rajesh Choukse said, “Congress has been staging protests across the state against the farm laws and to support the farmers agitationfpj at Delhi border. In the series, we will hold a tractor rally on Sunday in which our leader Kamal Nath will lead and address the farmers.”

Congress leaders have been planning to make the farmers rally a success and given the responsibility to all the leaders especially MLAs Vishal Patel, Sanjay Shukla, Jitu Patwari, and others.

Meanwhile, contenders for corporator tickets in the forthcoming civic body elections will also try to show their strength before the state president in the rally.

“We have also appealed to the farmers; those couldn’t go to Delhi, to join the protest with us and to teach a lesson to the stubborn BJP government,” Choukse added.